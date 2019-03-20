Latest NewsIndia

Dhaward Multi-storied building collapse; two dead and 53 injured, rescue operation still continues

Mar 20, 2019, 10:19 am IST
Dhaward Multi-storied building collapse; two dead and 53 injured, rescue operation still continues Two people were killed and 52 others were injured in a multi-stored building collapse that happened in Dhaward, Karnataka.

There are three survivors from the collapse who sustained severe injuries and their condition is critical. They are currently treated at the Civil Hospital in Dharwad. Reports say the rescue operations are still progressing with 10 ambulances, 20 fire officials and 5erath movers.

The incident happened at 3.30pm on Tuesday evening. Rescue operations are still continuing to find remaining persons who could have trapped under the building remains. One among the owners of the building which was under construction is Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni’s father-in-law Gangadhar Shintry.

The owners had obtained a partial completion certificate from the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation. The first two floors had several small scale shop, which was operational at the time of the incident. The floors above were still under construction and the reason for the collapse remains unclear.

