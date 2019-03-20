Gautam Gambhir Thinks Rohit Sarma is Better than Virat Kohli in this Skill

Former India skipper Gautam Gambhir believes that Virat Kohli should be grateful that Royal Challengers Bangalore have decided to stick with him in spite of their disappointing results.

“I don’t see him as a shrewd captain. I don’t see him as a tactful captain (tactician). And he hasn’t won the IPL. So ultimately, a captain is only as good as his record,” Gambhir told on host broadcasters’ ‘Star Sports’ show ‘GamePlan’.

Gambhir’s comments is specific to Kohli’s success as a leader in IPL since he is the first captain who has led India to a Test series win on Australian soil.

“There are people who have won the trophy three times. MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. So I think he has a long way to go. You cannot compare him to someone like Rohit or Dhoni at this stage,” Gambhir said.