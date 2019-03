CPI(M) today released the second list of 20 candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. Of them, the party has finalised names of 13 candidates for West Bengal, two each for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and one each for Jharkhand, Karnataka and Uttarakhand.

In West Bengal, the party has fielded Gauranga Chatterjee from Asansol, Sumitra Adhikary from Howrah and Amiya Patra from Bankura. The party has already released the list of 45 Lok Sabha candidates for different States.