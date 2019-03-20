Germany initiates move to designate Masood Azhar as global terrorist

Germany has initiated a move against the Pakistan based terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed leader Masood Azhar. The western European country, Germany has started the move at the European Union to designate Azhar as a global terrorist. If success, it will result in his travel ban as well as the freezing of his assets in the 28-country bloc. Germany was in touch with several member-nations of the European Union to list Azhar as a terrorist.

The proposal to designate Azhar under the 1267 al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UNSC was moved by France, the UK and the US, in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. JeM had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack. But China has blocked the bid at the United Nations to ban him.