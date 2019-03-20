High Court declares bandhs as unconstitutional

The Gauhati High Court through an order has banned bandhs and blockades and declared them illegal and unconstitutional. The Gauhati High Court has declared the strikes and road or rail blockades as illegal in Assam and directed the police to lodge FIRs against organisations who call for bandh.

Hearing a writ petition, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said the Guwahati Police Commissioner or any of his subordinate officers whom he may authorise, will have to file an FIR in Guwahati within 24 hours of the state bandh or statewide blockade.

The court further said, investigating officers in all such cases shall carry out investigation expeditiously and file charge sheets before the competent criminal court promptly so that the offenders can be tried in a fast-track mode.