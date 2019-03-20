‘How Rama could campaign for Muraleedharan, whose father was accused for murder of P.Rajan, asks Saradakutty

Renowned Malayalam writer Prof.S.Saradakutty has come criticizing RMP leader and widow of T.P. Chandrasekharan, who was allegedly killed by CPM. Saradakutty in his facebook posted a post that criticizes K.K. Rama for her political stand in Vadakara constituency. RMP has extended support to UDF and asked Congress to field a strong candidate against P.Jayarajan, the CPM senior leader who is the candidate for LDF in Vadakara.

The Congress and RMP has campaigned in Vadakara that P.Jayarajan is a killer and the campaign mainly stress on political violence. Saradakutty says that Likewise, the murder of T.P. another murder which Malayali community never forget is of the murder of P.Rajan. P.Rajan was accusedely killed in police torturing during emergency period when K. Karunakaran, the father of K. Muraleedharan was home minister.