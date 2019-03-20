KeralaLatest News

‘How Rama could campaign for Muraleedharan, whose father was accused for murder of P.Rajan, asks Saradakutty

Mar 20, 2019, 03:22 pm IST
Less than a minute

Renowned Malayalam writer Prof.S.Saradakutty has come criticizing RMP leader and widow of T.P. Chandrasekharan, who was allegedly killed by CPM. Saradakutty in his facebook posted a post that criticizes K.K. Rama for her political stand in Vadakara constituency. RMP has extended support to UDF and asked Congress to field a strong candidate against P.Jayarajan, the CPM senior leader who is the candidate for LDF in Vadakara.

The Congress and RMP has campaigned in Vadakara that P.Jayarajan is a killer and the campaign mainly stress on political violence. Saradakutty says that Likewise, the murder of T.P. another murder which Malayali community never forget is of the murder of P.Rajan. P.Rajan was accusedely  killed in police torturing during emergency period when K. Karunakaran, the father of K. Muraleedharan was home minister.

????? ??.??.?? ??.??????????? ???? ?????? ?????? ????????? ? ??????????????. ??? ??????????? ????? ?????????…

Gepostet von Saradakutty Bharathikutty am Dienstag, 19. März 2019

Tags

Related Articles

Nivin Pauly to team up with Biju Menon in Rajeev Ravi’s next film

Feb 3, 2019, 09:27 pm IST

Yogi Adityanath reveals what Gujarat voters taught Rahul Gandhi

Dec 12, 2017, 05:53 pm IST

Now on sale, toothpaste and soaps made using cow dung, urine !

Jul 24, 2017, 05:38 pm IST

Kalabhavan Mani’ Death ; Friends agree to undergo lie-detector test

Feb 8, 2019, 05:19 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close