K Surendran to Contest From Pathanamthitta

Mar 20, 2019, 01:00 pm IST
Pathanamthitta: BJP leader K. Surendran is all set to be the BJP candidate from Pathanamthitta constituency in Kerala for the upcoming Loksabha elections. Surendran was actively involved in the protest organised by devotees in the Sabarimala issue. It is known that the list of candidates will be released by today evening.

The central leadership of BJP had asked its Kerala State President P S Sreedharan Pillai, not to contest from Pathanamthitta. Earlier, there were talks that Sreedharan Pillai was going to be the candidate from Pathanamthitta.

But one section of BJP stood firm that K Surendran should be given a chance to contest from Pathanamthitta.

Besides Sreedharan Pillai, M T Ramesh and Alphonse Kannanthanam too had demanded Pathanamthitta constituency.

K Surendran’s protest for devotees in the Sabarimala issue had landed him in prison for almost a month.

