Militants kill 6 paramilitary personnel

As per Pakistan defence ministery, Taliban militants attacked a remote security check post in Pakistan’s Baluchistan province, killing at least six paramilitary personnel and wounding over a dozen others. The Pakistani Taliban — known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan — claimed responsibility for the attack which took place in the mountainous Lal Khattai area of Ziarat district.

Several militant groups operate in Baluchistan, including the Pakistani Taliban which continues to target security forces and installations in the province. Last month, they killed six frontier corp personnel in the Kech district of Baluchistan after ambushing a convoy.