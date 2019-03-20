Latest NewsInternational

Militants kill 6 paramilitary personnel

Mar 20, 2019, 11:51 pm IST
epaselect epa06479064 People try to remove debris from the scene of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, 27 January 2018. Death toll climbed to 95 while 158 were injured in the massive Taliban car-bomb attack in Sadarat Square, downtown Kabul, according to Afghan Ministry of Health. The Taliban resorted to an ambulance loaded with explosives to carry out the attack in a busy commercial area near the former Interior Ministry building and a facility of the National Directorate of Security (NDS). EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

As per Pakistan defence ministery, Taliban militants attacked a remote security check post in Pakistan’s Baluchistan province, killing at least six paramilitary personnel and wounding over a dozen others. The Pakistani Taliban — known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan — claimed responsibility for the attack which took place in the mountainous Lal Khattai area of Ziarat district.

Several militant groups operate in Baluchistan, including the Pakistani Taliban which continues to target security forces and installations in the province. Last month, they killed six frontier corp personnel in the Kech district of Baluchistan after ambushing a convoy.

