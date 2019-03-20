Rijiju Says North East has Remained Backward Due to Congress’ Misrule

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Tuesday hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleging that Arunachal Pradesh had remained the most backward state in the country due to his party’s 40-year long “misrule”.

The BJP leader, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, also said due to the focussed attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire Northeast is poised to become a key economic hub of India.

“Rahul Gandhi has said that only the Congress party can develop Arunachal Pradesh. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi that in the last 40 years of Congress rule in Arunachal Pradesh, why the state has remained the most backward in India with regards to roads, communication, telecommunication, airports, railways, health and other social parameters,” Rijiju said.

“The Congress has left behind unresolved issues in the state like the boundary issues, refugee issues and security problems. Today, we have to face the problems which were created and left behind by the Congress,” he added.