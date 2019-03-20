Latest NewsIndia

Rijiju Says North East has Remained Backward Due to Congress’ Misrule

Mar 20, 2019, 09:28 am IST
Less than a minute

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Tuesday hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleging that Arunachal Pradesh had remained the most backward state in the country due to his party’s 40-year long “misrule”.

The BJP leader, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, also said due to the focussed attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire Northeast is poised to become a key economic hub of India.

“Rahul Gandhi has said that only the Congress party can develop Arunachal Pradesh. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi that in the last 40 years of Congress rule in Arunachal Pradesh, why the state has remained the most backward in India with regards to roads, communication, telecommunication, airports, railways, health and other social parameters,” Rijiju said.

“The Congress has left behind unresolved issues in the state like the boundary issues, refugee issues and security problems. Today, we have to face the problems which were created and left behind by the Congress,” he added.

Tags

Related Articles

abhimanyu

Maharajas College Conflict: Three Campus Front Activists Arrested

Jul 2, 2018, 10:28 am IST

This is the reason why Pakistan wants to file compensation claims against India

Dec 23, 2017, 08:22 am IST

Sub-Inspector beats up rape accused with belt, video goes viral

Apr 8, 2018, 06:18 am IST

Govt launches ‘Sunetra’ scheme for free eye care treatment

Jan 17, 2019, 08:00 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close