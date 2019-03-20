KeralaLatest News

‘Selfie with elephant’; Man admitted in hospital

Mar 20, 2019, 05:28 pm IST
A 45-year-old man from Punnapara who tried to take a selfie with the Elephant had been admitted to hospital. The man identified as Jinesh(45) had been admitted to Medical college hospital.

The reports say that Jinesh tried to take selfies with the elephant which had been sitting in Aravukadu Sree Devi temple following a festival. Jinesh who reached near the Elephant tired to take selfies with the Elephant. The Elephant being agitated attacked him in return.

Jinesh has now been hospitalised. Doctors say the injury is deep and need surgery for recovery.

