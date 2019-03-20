The daughter of migrant workers goes abducted from Kerala; case against 4 people

A 15-year-old girl, who is the daughter of migrant workers from Rajasthan, has gone abducted from Kollam district. The minor girl went kidnapped from her house in Oachira’s Valiyakulangara. Police have arrested a four-member gang who said to have entered her house and taken the girl away.

The Ochira police have registered cases against Mohammed Roshan (19) and Vipin Paykuzhya, Pyari, and Ajayan. Roshan is the son of CPI Branch Secretary Navas. Nawas has told the media that t his son should be punished if he had committed the crime.

“Based on the information we received, the minor close to 19-year-old named Roshan. The three others are his accomplices. We are not sure of the circumstances that lead to the kidnapping. The group has been missing since Monday and we hear that they fled to a neighbouring state from Ernakulam,” Sub Inspector of Oachira police station told the media.

According to reports, the minor girl is the eldest of seven children of the couple, who are from Rajasthan.

The family members are potters by profession and have been residing in Oachira for the past few years, The family has said that they had been harassed by the four suspects for a long time. According to police reports, the gang broke into the house and took the girl away after beating up her father.

An FIR was registered after the minor’s parents filed a complaint with the police.