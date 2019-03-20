CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

The full star cast of ‘Bhuj: ‘The Pride Of India’ revealed

Mar 20, 2019, 11:27 pm IST
Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati and Parineeti Chopra in Bhuj: The Pride Of India

The full star cast of upcoming big-budget Bollywood period drama ‘Bhuj: ‘The Pride Of India’, is revealed. Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati, Parineeti Chopra and Ammy Virk will do the lead roles in the film.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bolly Trivia (@bollytriviaa) on

The movie written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya is set during the 1971 Indo-Pak period. T Series is producing this big budget movie.

Ajay Devgn essays the lead role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, in charge of Bhuj airport during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Last day Ajay has shared the photo of Vijay Karnik and tweeted, “1971. Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik & team. 300 Brave Women. Reconstruction of a wrecked Indian Air Force airstrip. ‘Bhuj- The Pride Of India’.

Parineeti essays the role of femme fatale Heena Rehman. Sanjay Dutt plays the role of a civilian, named Ranchordas Svabhai Ravari. Rana Daggubati essays the role of Madras regiment Lt. Colonel while Sonakshi Sinha will play the character of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, a social worker. Ammy Virk will be seen as a fighter pilot in the movie.

 

