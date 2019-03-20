This is What Karan Johar Has to Say about his Sexuality

Karan Johar has been opened up first about his sexuality in his autobiography titled An Unsuitable Boy. After the book’s release, the producer-director has been pretty open about his sexuality.

The filmmaker recently appeared on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show Quick Heal Pinch and while addressing the people who comment on his sexual orientation, KJo said, “It is my prerogative to talk about my life, my sexuality, my orientation. It is up to me. What I have a problem with is that there’s a level of homophobia and that really bothers me because that’s to me is sick. I mean you can talk about what you think my sexuality is, that is your prerogative, but if you are commenting and making gay sound bad that’s when I have a problem because that means you have a sick mind, an uninformed mind, and an uneducated thought process and that’s what bothers me on a national fabric level.”

He added, “You can talk about me, but don’t make it sound like I have a disease or something is wrong with me and I should shut up because you think I am gay. Then you should shut up because you have no life. That’s the way I look at it.”