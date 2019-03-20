KeralaLatest News

Warning! Eight districts in Kerala will have higher risk of ‘heat wave’

Mar 20, 2019, 05:44 pm IST
The Meteorological Department has given a warning that Kerala will be facing intense heat these coming days. The scorching sun will be affecting especially more on these districts: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kottayam, Alappuzha and Kozhikode. The above-mentioned districts will have a chance to get a 2-3 degree increase in temperature than normal level.

*?????????, ???????? ????????????? ?????????*??????? ????????? ??????? ?????????????? ????????? ?????????????…

Gepostet von Kerala State Disaster Management Authority – KSDMA am Mittwoch, 20. März 2019

