Warning! Eight districts in Kerala will have higher risk of ‘heat wave’

The Meteorological Department has given a warning that Kerala will be facing intense heat these coming days. The scorching sun will be affecting especially more on these districts: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kottayam, Alappuzha and Kozhikode. The above-mentioned districts will have a chance to get a 2-3 degree increase in temperature than normal level.