1 more gets life term in 2002 Godhra train carnage case

A special court in Ahmedabad on Wednesday awarded life sentence to one more accused in the 2002 Godhra train carnage case. Special SIT court Judge S. H. Vora yesterday convicted Yakub Pataliya holding him guilty of murder and criminal conspiracy. The special SIT court had convicted 31 accused and acquitted 63 others in the case in 2011.

Sixty-two-year-old Yakub was nabbed by the police from Godhara in Panchmahal district in January last year.

As many as 59 Kar Sevaks were burnt alive when S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express was set on fire on 27th of February 2002. The incident had triggered widespread violence in the state.