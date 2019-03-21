Actor Prakash Raj booked for violating MCC

Actor Prakash Raj, who has filed his nomination papers to contest independently for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency, is in the dock as flying squad officials have registered a case against him on the charge of violating the model code of conduct (MCC) following a compliant.

In a complaint to the police on March 19, Murthy D, a flying squad official for the 163 Vidhana Sabha constituency, stated that Prakash Raj had used a mike and campaigned for elections at a public rally held at the Mahatma Gandhi Circle near M G Road on March 12. The rally was organised by one Praveen K and Abhilash C S under the banner Media and Freedom of Expression and it was a non-political programme. Several writers, artistes and activists attended the programme where Prakash Raj used the mike and began to canvass seeking votes, Murthy stated in his complaint.

A whatsapp video footage as evidence of Raj speaking on the mike was handed over to police. The footage was recorded by some people on their mobile phones who attended the programme and forwarded it to the flying squad officers. By the time, the flying squad reached the spot, the programme was over and people had dispersed. Permission was taken to conduct a non-political programme but Prakash Raj used it as a platform canvassing for the election. This amounts to violation of the model code of conduct, Murthy said in his complaint.