BJP Panchayath President Shot Dead

A BJP panchayat president in Assam has been shot dead and another party worker critically injured by unidentified gunmen in Cachar district ahead of the three-phase Lok Sabha polls in the State next month, police said on Wednesday.

The two were rushed to Silchar Medical College Hospital, where Mr. Das succumbed to his injuries. The injured person, who was identified as Rinku Senapati, was admitted to the intensive care unit where his condition was stated to be critical.

“It is a very unfortunate incident. We demanded that, the culprits should be punished. Sukhendu Das was a very good person. Who involved with it, they should be arrested at any cost,” a local resident said.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has asked Udharbond MLA Mihir Kanti Shome to take the situation and also directed the police to take appropriate action against the attackers.