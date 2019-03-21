Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff to join ‘Thalapathy 63’

The shooting for ‘Thalapathi Vijay’s’ new film directed by Atlee is progressing in Chennai. Now it is reported that Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff will also be part of the film. The makers officially announced the same through their Twitter handle.

The film is touted to be a sports-based entertainer. The movie has Nayanthara as the female lead. ‘Pariyerum Perumal’ fame Kathir, Vivek, Daniel Balaji, Anand Raj and Yogi Babu are also part of the movie.

Thalapathy 63 is a highly anticipated film as Vijay’s last two outings with director Atlee – Theri and Mersal – were huge blockbusters. Vijay is playing a football player’s role in the film.

The music of the movie will be done by AR Rahman. The cinematography is by ‘Mersal’ fame GK Vishnu and editing is handled by Antony Ruben. AGS Entertainment is producing the movie, which is scheduled for a grand Diwali release in October.