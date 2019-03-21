Congress HighCommand Upset With Kerala Leaders Declaring Candidates Without Rahul Gandhi’s Permission

NewDelhi: It is reported that Congress Highcommand had expressed their displeasure in Kerala leaders of Congress party announcing the candidates for Wayanad and Vadakara constituencies,even before the official declaration of AICC came. It is known that Rahul Gandhi had not officially approved the candidates of both constituencies.

Congress had to wait a lot before coming up with the list of the complete set of candidates. They had announced candidates for 16 constituencies but the rest 4 had come in much later.

The workers of Congress party were getting quite restless as CPI(M) senior leader P Jayarajan himself is contesting from Vadakara and Congress had not announced a candidate, until K Muraleedharan was decided to be the candidate.