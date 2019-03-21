KeralaLatest News

Congress HighCommand Upset With Kerala Leaders Declaring Candidates Without Rahul Gandhi’s Permission

Mar 21, 2019, 09:53 am IST
Less than a minute
Rahul Gandhi

NewDelhi: It is reported that Congress Highcommand had expressed their displeasure in Kerala leaders of Congress party announcing the candidates for Wayanad and Vadakara constituencies,even before the official declaration of AICC came. It is known that Rahul Gandhi had not officially approved the candidates of both constituencies.

Congress had to wait a lot before coming up with the list of the complete set of candidates. They had announced candidates for 16 constituencies but the rest 4 had come in much later.

The workers of Congress party were getting quite restless as CPI(M) senior leader P Jayarajan himself is contesting from Vadakara and Congress had not announced a candidate, until K Muraleedharan was decided to be the candidate.

Tags

Related Articles

Aadhaar’s Virtual ID : All You Need To Know

Jan 10, 2018, 08:27 pm IST
UAE

UAE announces public holidays for 2018

May 8, 2018, 07:18 pm IST

Kerala Blasters is ready for Delhi Dynamos Challenge

Jan 10, 2018, 11:48 am IST

Rail ecosystem can create 10 lakh jobs in a year, says Railway Minister

Oct 5, 2017, 04:09 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close