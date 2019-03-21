KeralaLatest News

CPM offices have become sexual harassment centers ,says opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala

Mar 21, 2019, 03:09 pm IST
The CPM offices in the state have become sexual harassment centers, alleged opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. I am sorry to say this. Sexual harassment cases were heard in Thiruvalla, Oachira and now in Palakkad.

The situation is such that women cannot live peacefully in the state and this happens when the government is talking about women protection. This is the last example of the incidents happened recently, Chennithala said while responding to the media on the allegation of sexual harassment that happened in the CPM office in Palakkad.

Chennithala denied the allegation of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on the unholy nexus of the congress and BJP in some constituencies of the state. This is an anticipatory bail taken by Kodiyeri. The enemy of my enemy is my friend.

The CPM and the BJP are jointly trying to cut short the seats of the UDF. They have continuously held discussions. The UDF will win all the 20 seats in Kerala, he said.

