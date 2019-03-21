Former Pak PM’s Son Says Imran Khan is Protecting Terrorists From Indian Airstrikes

Following the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terror attack in Pulwama last month which killed over 40 CRPF men, Pakistan played out the same old script – to claim that JeM had nothing to do with the terror attack.

Now Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari came down heavily on Imran Khan-led PTI government and said that he has no faith in the steps taken by the current government against banned terror organizations.

Bhutto said that leaders like Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed are being shielded from Indian air strikes. “These leaders of extremist outfits have not been arrested but are in protective custody so as to save them from Indian air strikes,” he said.

Bilawal, the son of Benazir Bhutto and grandson of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, is now the third generation of the Bhutto family facing the music for being a popular leader, as well as for his strong views on extremist outfits and for calling the PTI government a “puppet.”