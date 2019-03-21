General Election 2019: DGP Jacob Thomas to contest from Chlakudy

Senior IPS officer and former vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing director DGP Jacob Thomas will contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Chalakudy constituency. Jacob Thomas who is under suspension for a long time for criticizing the government will contest as the candidate of Twenty-20 movement. This is first time in the history of Kerala that an IPS officer who is in suspension is contesting an election.

Thomas will soon resign from the IPS. Thomas is the senior-most IPS officer in the Kerala cadre. But he is under suspension from 2017 December. Twenty -20 is a social movement supported by the industrial group Kitex rules the Kizhakkambalam panchayat in Aluva. In Chalakudy Benny Behanan is the UDF candidate and sitting MP actor Innocent is the LDF candidate.

Thomas Jacob whom to be a close aide of Pinarayi Vijayan was appointed as the Vigilance director when LDF government came to power. But later he was replaced from the post when he registered a case against minister E.P.Jayarajan on nepotism allegations. Later he was suspended thrice. First for criticizing the government in Oghi disaster relief, second for writing an autobiography and last for a public speech for criticizing the government.