General Election: BJP files complaint against TMC

Mar 21, 2019, 12:05 am IST
The BJP Wednesday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against four Trinamool Congress leaders, including two state cabinet ministers, for allegedly threatening and intimidating voters.   The BJP has filed a complaint against ministers Firhad Hakim, Rabindranath Ghosh, and senior TMC leaders Jitendra Tiwari and Anubrata Mondal. The  party accuses that they have violated the model code of conduct by trying to threaten and intimidate voters.

The BJP has also accused Asansol Mayor and TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari of trying to bribe voters. Tiwari courted controversy on Tuesday after he promised party councillors with contracts worth lakhs of rupees if they ensured the victory of TMC Lok Sabha candidate Moon Moon Sen from Asansol.

