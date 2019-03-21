Lucifer’ trailer: Actor Sidharth and director Vaishakh hails Prithviraj and Mohanlal ‘

The official trailer of Prithviraj’s directorial debut film ‘ Lucifer ‘, starring Mohanlal was released in social media. Surpassing all the expectations, the trailer has got a fabulous response from the viewers. The nearly 3-minute long trailer is brilliantly cut by covering almost the entire storyline of the movie. The trailer has got over 2.5 million votes and over 2.56 lakh likes.

Besides the fans and common audience, even celebrities seem to be in awe of the trailer. Actor Siddharth has praised the trailer in his social media handle.

I always knew this. Now the world will know too. #PrithvirajSukumaran was born to make films. https://t.co/npILG3YIuQ #LUCIFER looks stunning! Can't wait to watch this da mone. #Mohanlal is a demi god superstar for all the right talented reasons. Hail! — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) March 20, 2019

Pulimurugan fame director Vaishakh also praised the making of the trailer on his social media page.