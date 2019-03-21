CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Lucifer’ trailer: Actor Sidharth and director Vaishakh hails Prithviraj and Mohanlal ‘

Mar 21, 2019, 11:45 pm IST
Less than a minute

The official trailer of Prithviraj’s directorial debut film ‘ Lucifer ‘, starring Mohanlal was released in social media. Surpassing all the expectations, the trailer has got a fabulous response from the viewers. The nearly 3-minute long trailer is brilliantly cut by covering almost the entire storyline of the movie. The trailer has got over 2.5 million votes and over 2.56 lakh likes.

Besides the fans and common audience, even celebrities seem to be in awe of the trailer. Actor Siddharth has praised the trailer in his social media handle.

Pulimurugan fame director Vaishakh also praised the making of the trailer on his social media page.

Amazing shots by Raju…Laletten is mind blowing..Outstanding trailer…All the best team Lucifer ?

Gepostet von Vysakh am Mittwoch, 20. März 2019

