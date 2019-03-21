KeralaLatest News

Molestation at CPM office: Congress MLA trolls minister M.M.Mani

Mar 21, 2019, 04:54 pm IST
Less than a minute

Congress MLA from Palakkad Shafi Parambil has come trolling minister M.M.Mani. Shafi trolled Mani on the sexual assault allegation at the CPM office in Cherpulasherry. Earlier Mani has trolled Congress on Tom Vadakkan’s BJP entry.

A girl has come up with a complaint that she was sexually abused at a CPM office.

???? ??????????? ..????????????? ..

Gepostet von Shafi Parambil am Mittwoch, 20. März 2019

?????? ???????????? ??? ???????????????? ????? ?????? ????????? ????? ??????? ??? ??????? :…????? ????????? ??????????? ???????????????? "???????? ?????????? ??? ??????????? "#Save_Electricity

Gepostet von MM Mani am Donnerstag, 14. März 2019

Tags

Related Articles

Lalu Prasad Yadav files petition for bail in three fodder scam cases

Dec 11, 2018, 09:54 pm IST

This is how a careless activity can triggers series of unfortunate events in this man’s life

Nov 8, 2017, 11:13 pm IST

BREAKING NEWS : Huge fire breaks out at chemical plant

Jan 9, 2018, 06:25 pm IST

Security Personnel Kills Self In Jammu And Kashmir

Jan 28, 2019, 09:53 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close