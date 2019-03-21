Molestation at the CPM office: V.T.Balram against CPM leaders

Congress MLA V.T.Balram has come against CPM on the Cherpulassery CPM office sexual molestation case. Balram, in his official Facebook page, posted a post against CPM. He asks P.K.Sreemathy and A.K.Balan to reach Cherpulassery to settle the issue. As these two CPM leaders were appointed by the CPM for carrying forward the sexual assault complaint against Shornur MLA P.K.Shashi.