Posco case filled against the accused in Kollam abduction case

Mar 21, 2019, 08:56 pm IST
POSCO has been filed against the accused in the Kollam abduction case where a four member gang forcefully entered the house of an migrant worker from Rajasthan and abducted their 13 year old girl child. POSCO court is special court established under protection of children from sexual offences Act,2012.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 is applicable to the whole of India. Kerala police have now contacted with Bangalore police on behalf of the tip off that the main accused, Roshan have taken the kidnapped girl to Banglore. It was on Monday that, Roshan who is from Ochira along with other three entered victim’s home took their daughter attacking the family. The migrant residents are potters by profession.

