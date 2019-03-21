Rahul Gandhi’s interaction with students of Tamil Nadu college didn’t violate poll code: EC

Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s interaction with students at a college in Chennai did not violate the model code of conduct, said Election Commission on Thursday.

Satyabrata Sahoo, Tamil Nadu’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), said local election officials have reported there was no violation in terms of permission acquired by Stella Maris College for Women to host the interaction on 13 March, reported Indian Express.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addressed women students at the Stella Maris College in Chennai on Wednesday, 13 March.

The CEO clarified that the District Electoral Officer (DEO) had informed him that permission was granted for the event. “So, there is no violation of MCC,” said the media report.

However, he has asked for additional information on Gandhi’s speech and requested the DEO to give a report based on what was spoken.

Gandhi spoke to the students about a gamut of issues ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.