Terrorism: US says China has a responsibility to not shield Pakistan

The United States has said, China has a responsibility not to shield Pakistan and join the international community in calling on Islamabad to take action against terrorists operating on its soil.

A senior Trump administration official expressed deep disappointment over Beijing’s decision to block a bid in the United Nations to designate Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) Chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. He said China and the US share a mutual interest in achieving regional stability and peace and any failure on the Security Council as part to designate Azhar as a terrorist would run counter to this goal. The official hoped that the US and China can work together on a mutual goal in terms of countering terrorism and upholding the Security Council responsibility.