Latest NewsInternational

Terrorism: US says China has a responsibility to not shield Pakistan

Mar 21, 2019, 10:46 pm IST
Less than a minute

The United States has said, China has a responsibility not to shield Pakistan and join the international community in calling on Islamabad to take action against terrorists operating on its soil.

A senior Trump administration official expressed deep disappointment over Beijing’s decision to block a bid in the United Nations to designate Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) Chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. He said China and the US share a mutual interest in achieving regional stability and peace and any failure on the Security Council as part to designate Azhar as a terrorist would run counter to this goal. The official hoped that the US and China can work together on a mutual goal in terms of countering terrorism and upholding the Security Council responsibility.

Tags

Related Articles

These Bollywood actresses start Bollywood Career After 25 and are still Successful

Aug 18, 2018, 04:22 pm IST

‘Wrong button’ was all it took cause panic in paradise

Jan 14, 2018, 07:48 am IST

US man dies after live streaming suicide attempt

May 14, 2017, 02:41 pm IST

HD Kumaraswamy announces Rs. 200 Crore for flood relief work

Aug 17, 2018, 06:55 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close