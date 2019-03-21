Latest NewsIndia

United States Issues a Strong Warning to Pakistan on Attack Against India

Mar 21, 2019, 01:56 pm IST
The United States has asked Pakistan to take sustained, verifiable and irreversible action against the terrorists. The U.S also warned Pakistan that another terror attack on India will prove to be “extremely problematic”.

“We need to see Pakistan taking concrete and sustained action to reign in the terrorist groups, mainly the Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Lashkar-e-Taiba in order to ensure that we don’t have re-escalation (of tension) in the region,” a senior administration official told reporters at the White House on Wednesday.

“And, if there’s any additional terrorist attack without Pakistan having made a sustained, sincere effort against these groups, it would be extremely problematic for Pakistan and it would cause re-escalation of tensions, which is dangerous for both countries,” the official said on the condition of anonymity.

