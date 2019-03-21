“Why Can’t You Just Openly Declare that You Support Jayarajan?” K K Rama Replies to Saradakutty

Vadakara: RMP Leader K K Rama, wife of late T P Chandrasekharan has given a mouth shutting reply to the criticisms raised by writer SaradaKutty.

“People Understands the selective criticism of Saradakutty. Instead of going in a roundabout way, she should openly declare that she supports P Jayarajan” said Rama. Earlier Saradkutty had grabbed some attention with her Facebook post that criticized K K Rama over her decision to support Congress candidate from Vadakara constituency- K Muraleedharan.

Saradakuttty pointed out the plight of the father of the student Rajan who was allegedly killed by some police officer while K Karunakaran was the home minister of Kerala. She said it is not morally right to support the son of K Karunakaran in the election.