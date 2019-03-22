Latest NewsSports

Asia Mixed Team Badminton Championship: Indian team bow out

Mar 22, 2019, 12:03 am IST
In badminton, India crashed out of the Asia Mixed Team Badminton Championships at Hong Kong after losing 2-3 to Chinese Taipei today.

The shock ouster came despite some brilliant performances by rising star Ashmita Chaliha and men’s doubles pair of Arun George and Sanyam Shukla. Ashmita and the duo of George-Shukla emerged victorious in the first two matches to give India a 2-0 lead in the five-match tie.

However, defeats in the next three matches meant India failed to progress from Group B. India had suffered a defeat to Singapore by an identical scoreline in their opening Group B match. With today’s win, a resilient Taipei booked their quarter-final berth.

