SFI activists blocked K.Muraleedharan

Mar 22, 2019, 05:26 pm IST
SFI activists block K.Muraleedharan from conducting an election campaign. The incident occurred at the Perambra CKG college. UDF candidate Muraleedharan entered the college to request votes of students. But SFI workers blocked him from entering from the college.

The SFI activists called slogans against UDF and Muraleedharan and sat on the steps of the college. Some MSF-KSU workers came questioning the SFI act and it ignited a tug of war between them. Then Muraleedharan returned from entering the college considering that it will lead to violence. Muraleedharan later said that the attitude of SFI activists is an example of political violence of CPM.

