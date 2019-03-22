32-Year-old Woman dies after 5 straight hours of sex

A woman reportedly died after having sex for five straight hours.

The Mirror claims the unidentified woman went into cardiac arrest while engaged in the long-lasting sexual intercourse session in Cali, Colombia.

The woman’s partner said she felt dizzy before losing consciousness while the two were in a hotel room.

After the woman was taken to the hospital, she was pronounced dead by doctors.

An investigation is underway after officials said they believe the woman had taken drugs to prolong sex with her partner.