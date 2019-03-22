4 Healthy Tea Time Snacks You Can Enjoy With Your Evening Tea

Snacking is a very good practice if followed in a correct way.

Snacks can be divided into two types- mid-morning (around 10–11 am) and evening (around 5–6 pm). Evening snacks have to be planned in advance so that you would not land up eating something unhealthy when the day starts to end.

Moreover, having in-between meal reduces the size of your next meal (Lunch or Dinner). This practice helps you in losing body fat, managing blood sugar, cholesterol, blood pressure, acidity issues etc.

The basic rule behind planning this meal is, do not have anything deep fried, a lot cheese, mayonnaise stuff etc on a regular basis. Although taking these things once a week or occasionally is not a crime, but then also you need to keep a check upon the quantity.

1.Coffee with dry fruits: You can have a cup of either black or milk coffee with very limited sugar (half teaspoon) and take 5–6 almonds and 2–3 pieces of walnuts. This combination will give you satiety as well as energy

2.Unflavored Yogurt with Fruits: Another good option that you can have a snack is add some chopped seasonal fruits like apple, papaya, pear, pomegranate, pineapple, berries, little grapes (very limited for diabetics), oranges etc in unflavored yogurt or plain curd and have it. This tastes refreshing, curbs sweet craving and is healthy.

3.Sandwiches: You can simply carry homemade multigrain vegetable or paneer sandwiches with hummus or peanut butter on it. Avoid using potatoes, cheese, butter and mayonnaise etc.

4.Milk with Flakes: If you are in office, you can simply carry a little oat flakes, wheat-flakes or ragi flakes and add a cup of hot or cold milk and have it as a mid- meal snack.