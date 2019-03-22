Actor Prakash Raj Booked For Violating Poll Code in Bengaluru

Actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj on Thursday was booked for allegedly violating the model code of conduct for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, media reports said. The flying squad officials have registered a case against him on the charge of violating the model code of conduct (MCC) following a compliant.

In his complaint to the Cubbon Park police, Murthy D., an officer with the flying squad, said the actor had used a mike and campaigned at a public meeting near Mahatma Gandhi Circle on MG Road on March 12.

The programme was organised under the banner, Media and Freedom of Expression, and was not a political event, he told the police.

The Hindu reported that Prakash Raj in his reply to the police has said the event was not a political one and was held under the banner, ‘Media and Freedom of Expression.’

A whatsapp video footage as evidence of Raj speaking on the mike was handed over to police. The footage was recorded by some people on their mobile phones who attended the programme and forwarded it to the flying squad officers.