KeralaLatest News

After three years gap VS is back in the Cyberspace

Mar 22, 2019, 03:58 pm IST
Less than a minute

The veteran Communist fighter VS is back in social media after a long gap. VS’s facebook became active after three years.

The senior most communist leader in the state is back in facebook with a post that criticizes prime minister Narendra Modi. His facebook page was not active after the last assembly election held in 2016. He posted his last FB post on 2016 June 1.

??????????????? ?????? ???????? ???????????? ????????????????? ???????? ?????????????? ???????????????????????. …

Gepostet von VS Achuthanandan am Donnerstag, 21. März 2019

 

Tags

Related Articles

wiki

These are the most cited authors on Wikipedia and You won’t guess their names

May 8, 2018, 01:35 pm IST
Hina khan and Deepika Padukone

Hina Khan looks exactly similar to Deepika Padukone

Mar 31, 2018, 03:12 pm IST

FIFA Official arrested for defaming Prime Minister

Mar 18, 2019, 07:52 am IST
dating_creatiive_ideas

Dating Ideas To Keep Your Loved One Into You

Feb 26, 2018, 01:03 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close