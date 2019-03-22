Aide of Pulwama attack mastermind sent to NIA custody

Delhi court today sent Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Sajjad Khan, a close aide of Pulwama attack mastermind Muddasir to NIA custody till March 29. The National Investigation Agency, NIA had sought his custody for 10 days from Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Syal.

27-year-old Sajjad Khan, a resident of Pulwama was arrested near the Lajpat Rai market in Red Fort area late last night. Mudassir had tasked Sajjad with establishing a sleeper cell in Delhi. Mudassir was killed in an encounter on 11th March.