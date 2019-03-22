BJP leader Uma Bharti won’t contest Lok Sabha polls

Firebrand Hindutva leader Uma Bharti confirmed that she will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Senior BJP leader and Union minister, Uma Bharati said that she plans to go on an 18-month long pilgrimage from May. She announced that she has formally written to party president Amit Shah, saying she doesn’t want to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Uma Bharti won the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi. She is a Cabinet minister in the Narendra Modi government who holds the portfolio of drinking water and sanitation. Uma Bharti was the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for a brief period.

She also rejected reports of her desire to contest from a safer seat and not Jhansi, stressing that she had decided way back in 2016 to not fight the general elections this time.

Bharati also asserted that she will contest the 2024 elections and that the party will come to power with a “thumping majority” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

She said she had conveyed her decision to not contest the coming Lok Sabha election to BJP general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal, who, she added, asked her to campaign for the party before undertaking the pilgrimage.

Bharati said she will campaign for the BJP till May 5.