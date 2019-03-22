Latest NewsIndia

BJP takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi for not waking up on time

Mar 22, 2019, 02:37 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leaving no stone unturned to mock Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Today, BJP took a jibe at Rahul by tweeting that the latter can’t wake up in the morning. Congress was supposed to address the media today at 10:15 AM at the party headquarters but it was postponed to 1 PM, just minutes before the press meet was to begin.

However, members of the Congress party came to Rahul’s rescue and All India Congress Committee secretary Pranav Jha tweeted, “Dear BJP, Shri Rahul Gandhi is not only up in the morning, he is also attending the Core Committee meeting since 9:15 AM . And if you are interested in knowing the committee could also be discussing how to prosecute the conniving chowkidars in the government.”

Even Congress Twitter handle was quick and tweeted, “Morning, noon or night, we’d be happy to hear ChorChowkidar give a press conference – that is, if he’s able to.”

 

Tags

Related Articles

Tarantulas

After Nipah, Tarantula scare once again gripped several parts of India

Jun 4, 2018, 09:11 am IST

Global fashion destiny is the home for first nude restaurant: See Inside Pics

Dec 8, 2017, 11:09 pm IST

Mohanlal’s new big-budget project will speak five languages

Oct 14, 2017, 05:41 pm IST

Upper-caste quota: Supreme Court issues notice to Centre

Jan 25, 2019, 12:26 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close