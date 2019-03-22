“BJP will win all the 20 loksabha seats in Kerala” says TP Senkumar.

Former DGP Senkumar has told that the BJP will win all the 20 Loksabha seats in Kerala. He added that the congress-Marxist collaboration known as “COMA” would not be working here after. He expressed his views while he was addressing the Attingal constituency convention of BJP.

He says that Kummanam does not need others help to win from his constituency. He informed the audience that the people from Kerala has no changed and they are sensible now and in this condition, it would be hard to divide the unity among the BJP representatives. Senkumar added that the state government is copying what the central BJP has done.

“Where ever there is a CPM office there will be having a rape,” says Senkumar towards the end of his speech.