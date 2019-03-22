“CPI(M) Gives License to Its Workers to Rape Women”: P S Sreedharan Pillai

Kochi: BJP State President Advocate P. S. Sreedharan Pillai has said that CPI(M) is a party that gives its workers the license to abuse women. THe Cherppulassery Area Committee Office incident is just one another example for their fake stand on woman’s protection. “Although they keep talking about women renaissance, party simply has a dual stand on the issue” said BJP Kerala State President.

“After declaring that expression of one’s opinion is a democratic right, CPI(M) destroys any politics that contradicts their views. We know the incident of a party secretary’s news dominating the media before and how the party itself managed to sideline the news later. Although rape is an individual issue, the workers know that the issue is not going to go beyond the party. This is the reason why party workers are being abused by party workers themselves” he said.

“If someone from party abuses another party member, there is no case, no POCSO, no court, and no jail. So it is no wonder that more instances of women abuses are happening. When the workers think that they will be saved even if they do any type of crime, such acts are quite natural” he added.