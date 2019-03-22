Easy made healthy mango smoothie for this summer; This is the recipe

Smoothies are best, especially during summer. They are especially good for keeping your body refreshed. When it comes to different varieties of smoothies Mango smoothies would be the best selection for this summer since mangoes are easily available this season.

Mango smoothies can be made easier than others. Let us look how can we make a simple homemade a mango smoothie

Ingredients:

Mango 1/4 cup

Small banana 1

Thick curd 1 cup

Honey 3 spoon

Walnut 2

HOW TO PREPARE THE SMOOTHIE

While preparing the smoothie it must be noted that the curd which has been used for the smoothie is not soar that much. You can use yoghurt instead of curd.

Mix the above-mentioned ingredients and turn them to a paste-like form. You can use one or two dried grape to garnish the resultant.