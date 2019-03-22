Forex: Indian rupee closes at 68.95

In the forex market, the Indian Rupee closed at 68.95 against US dollar. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the domestic unit opened at 68.60. The local unit moved in a range of 69.10 to 68.53 before finally ending at 68.95, a drop of 12 paise over its previous close. The Indian currency had gained 13 paise to close at 68.83 on Wednesday.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 68.6607 and for rupee/euro at 78.1368. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 90.2778 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 61.97.