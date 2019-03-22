Latest NewsBusiness

Forex: Indian rupee closes at 68.95

Mar 22, 2019, 07:11 pm IST
Less than a minute

In the forex market, the Indian Rupee closed at 68.95 against US dollar. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the domestic unit opened at 68.60. The local unit moved in a range of 69.10 to 68.53 before finally ending at 68.95, a drop of 12 paise over its previous close. The Indian currency had gained 13 paise to close at 68.83 on Wednesday.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 68.6607 and for rupee/euro at 78.1368. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 90.2778 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 61.97.

Tags

Related Articles

TRUMP

OMG! Donald Trump Doesn’t Know the Colours of American Flag ?

Aug 27, 2018, 04:58 pm IST

Ryan Reynolds cancelled his arm surgery to fly to China for Deadpool 2 promotions

Jan 22, 2019, 08:46 pm IST

Clash in Pune turns deadly; One loses life

Jan 2, 2018, 02:24 pm IST
interesting-revelation-by-actors

See Less Known Revelations Made By Characters In Biopic Of Sanjay Dutt: Sanju

May 31, 2018, 01:58 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close