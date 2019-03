Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Friday joined the BJP in presence of Union Ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad in New Delhi. Gambhir said he was impressed by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will work for the country’s welfare as a member of the party.

A top-order batsman from New Delhi, Gambhir played match-winning innings in 2011 World Cup and the 2007 T-20 World Cup and also led his club team to two victories in the Indian Premier League.