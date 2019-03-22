Latest NewsIndiaBusiness

India is one of world’s fastest-growing large economies: IMF

Mar 22, 2019, 09:33 pm IST
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said India has been one of the fastest growing large economies in the world. IMF asserted that the country has carried out several key reforms in the last five years and more reforms are needed going forward to sustain the high growth, including to harness the demographic dividend opportunity.

This was stated by IMF communications director Gerry Rice while responding to a question on India’s economic development in the last five years at a fortnightly news conference .

