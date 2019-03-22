Latest NewsPolitics

IRS officer resigns from post, joins Congress

Mar 22, 2019, 07:32 am IST
Less than a minute

IRS officer Preeta Harit, Principle Commissioner, Income Tax joined Congress party in presence of Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar on Wednesday.

She resigned from her post of Principal Commissioner and the resignation has been accepted.

Harit was born in a Palwal, Haryana. She got selected in civil services at 22-years of age. She is the founder of Bahujan Smyak Sangathan.

The Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh will be among the most stretched out as it will be held in seven phases as announced by the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on March 10. Election Commission of India announced that the general elections will begin on April 11, with the last phase taking place on May 19, the results are slated to be announced on May 23.

Uttar Pradesh has a total of 80 seats and is the state which sends most number of MPs to the Lok Sabha.

Tags

Related Articles

Bhumi Pednekar And Karan Johar To Represent India at Berlin International Film Fest

Feb 13, 2018, 12:33 pm IST

BJP Says Techies Were Arrested For Raising Pro-Modi Slogans

Mar 20, 2019, 06:27 am IST

Police stopped and arrested several Congress workers after the election

Dec 14, 2017, 07:14 pm IST

Anil Kapoor effortlessly slips into four interesting avatars with panache!

Jul 6, 2018, 05:24 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close