IRS officer resigns from post, joins Congress

IRS officer Preeta Harit, Principle Commissioner, Income Tax joined Congress party in presence of Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar on Wednesday.

She resigned from her post of Principal Commissioner and the resignation has been accepted.

Harit was born in a Palwal, Haryana. She got selected in civil services at 22-years of age. She is the founder of Bahujan Smyak Sangathan.

The Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh will be among the most stretched out as it will be held in seven phases as announced by the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on March 10. Election Commission of India announced that the general elections will begin on April 11, with the last phase taking place on May 19, the results are slated to be announced on May 23.

Uttar Pradesh has a total of 80 seats and is the state which sends most number of MPs to the Lok Sabha.