Kummanam Rajasekharan has the Perfect Reply for Leftists Mocking BJP Over Delayed List of Candidates

Kummanam Rajasekharan has the best reply to all the criticisms from Left for delaying their list of candidates. The former Mizoram Governor who recently left his post to contest from Thiruvananthapuram for the upcoming Loksabha elections said CPI(M) only has one state to worry about and announce candidates while BJP has to announce candidates for all states. He said the election committee will take the final call on the issue.

Kummanam said that all the discussions regarding the candidates from BJP are over and that there is no confusion over the matter. “There is no debate regarding the Pathanamthitta seat, procedures are all completed. the announcement will soon come. No party declares all the candidates at one go” he added.