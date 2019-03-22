KeralaLatest News

Kummanam Rajasekharan Meets Vellapally Natesan

Mar 22, 2019, 09:06 am IST
Less than a minute

BJP senior leader Kummanam Rajasekharan met SNDP General Secretary Vellapally Natesan at the residence of the latter. Kummanam had received a warm reception at Vellapally’s residence and it is not sure as to whether their topic of discussion included the candidature of Tushar Vellapally or not.

Kummanam had sought blessings for his success in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency. Other parties are eagerly looking at the visit since Vellapally had recently shown a bias towards the left parties in Kerala.

