A lyrical video from the upcoming movie ‘Lucifer’ was released by its makers. Lucifer which marks the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj is penned by actor Murali Gopi. The film starring Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith, Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier is touted to be a dark shaded political thriller. The trailer of the film was released in Dubai on 20th of this month. The film will be released on March 28th.